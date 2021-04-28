Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 168,979 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

