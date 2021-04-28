Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.