CertiK Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $114.30 million and $13.65 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,025,857 coins and its circulating supply is 44,602,824 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.