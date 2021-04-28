CF Industries (CF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.