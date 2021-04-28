CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGEI stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get CGE Energy alerts:

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.