CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on CGGYY. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get CGG alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $846.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.37.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.