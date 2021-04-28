Chain Guardians Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $20.46 million and $3.45 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

