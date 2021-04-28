Chainswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $417,135.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainswap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

TOKEN is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

