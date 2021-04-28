ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 1,307,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,903. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

