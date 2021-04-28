Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.17. 868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02.

