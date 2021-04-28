Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.
Shares of GTLS opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.