ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $843,824.85

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $843,824.85 and $74,116.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

