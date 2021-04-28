ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $493,554.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,966.97 or 0.99411958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.