ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $1.34 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

