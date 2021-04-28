Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of CLDT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,007. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $656.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

