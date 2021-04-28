Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.11. Chemed has a 12-month low of $411.81 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Chemed alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.