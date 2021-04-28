Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.61. 716,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,075. The company has a market cap of C$795.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$7.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

