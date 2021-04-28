Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 527294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$801.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

