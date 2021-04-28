Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Chevron has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. 8,701,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

