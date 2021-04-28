Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $335,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

