Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

