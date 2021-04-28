Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

