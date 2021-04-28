Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

