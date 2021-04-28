Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.27 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,430 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 35,953 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22,920.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 146,232 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

