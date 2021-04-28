Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

