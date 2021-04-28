Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.11 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $123.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

