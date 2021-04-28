Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.20 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

