Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,428 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,555 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,708 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

