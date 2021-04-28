Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.54 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

