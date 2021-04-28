Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.57 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $26,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

PSA opened at $275.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.