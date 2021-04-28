Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.37 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

IQV stock opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

