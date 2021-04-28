Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.63 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 220.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

