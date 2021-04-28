Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $28,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 53.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

NYSE GD opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $188.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

