Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,174 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $35,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.