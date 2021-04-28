Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $28,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $557.54 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.95 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

