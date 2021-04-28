Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 183,357 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 216.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,357 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.