Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 186,236 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,236 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.