Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

