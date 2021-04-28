Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

