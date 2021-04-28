Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $410,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

