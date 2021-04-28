Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,767 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 40,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.