Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Allstate worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

