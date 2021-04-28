Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,469.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,398.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

