Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,002 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.35.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.