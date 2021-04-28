Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 146,385 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 146,385 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

