Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,508 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $24,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

