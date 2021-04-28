Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,453 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

