Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,849 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sysco worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

