Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 28,743 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,118 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 28,743 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

