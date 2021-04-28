Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,640 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,640 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.